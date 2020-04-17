We appreciate the community's cooperation and understanding during this time and we’d like to reiterate some of the changes that we have put in place for the safety of our customers and employees:
We’ve installed Plexiglas at all check stands as an additional protective barrier.
7 a.m.-8 p.m. limited shopping hours are still put in place.
Senior and high risk shopping has extended to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-9 a.m.
One way markers in aisles have been put into place to help with social distancing.
Main door entrance only and facility limit has been put in place so social distancing can be managed accordingly.
