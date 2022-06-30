Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit”. The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
Currently, the Auxiliary comprises 15 members, all volunteers that support the police and the Town. The Auxiliary Unit is part of the Police Department Support Services, under Captain Rick Life. The structure of the Auxiliary is similar to other areas of the Police Department. There is an Auxiliary Commander, three Sergeants, and Advanced and Basic Members.
Because Estes Park hosts many tourists, especially during the summer months, the visible presence of the Auxiliary members performing foot patrol in the downtown area allows the Auxiliary to be representatives for the department and the Town. Another high-profile task that the Auxiliary performs is “Elk Patrol”, especially during the fall rut. The auxiliary protects both the wildlife and the visitors from harm. Auxiliary members work closely with the sworn police officers during most events. This past year, the Auxiliary began providing support around the schools to remind drivers to slow down in the school zones.
Two programs that the Auxiliary members take pride in supporting are the biennial Citizens Police Academy (CPA) and the Blue Santa program. The CPA allows citizens to learn about the Estes Park Police Department as they get to know the patrol officers. Blue Santa raises money to provide non-perishable food, gifts and hygiene products for disabled, shut-in and elderly community members who need a little extra cheer during the holiday season. Other activities that the Auxiliary members take part in include staffing the front desk at the police department, performing community patrols in the neighborhoods of Estes Park, performing vacation checks on homes, and maintaining the lost and found property room for the police department. The Auxiliary also volunteered hundreds of hours this past winter and spring, helping our neighbors in Louisville, Colorado by staffing check points around the Marshall Fire burn area.
For more information, contact Captain Rick Life at 970-577-3872 or rlife@estes.orgor visit www.estes.org/volunteering.
