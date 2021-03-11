Find Your Volunteer Match @Estesvolunteers

By: Estes Park Nonprofit Resource
Center
EPNRC is adapting its volunteer program, Estes Volunteers. We strive to connect volunteers with opportunities to serve our partner nonprofits. To that end, we have created a community Facebook page,
@EstesVolunteers, that allows nonprofits to self-post volunteer opportunities. Individuals can respond to those opportunities directly or post skills they would like to use to help.
EPNRC received a grant from Village Thrift Shop that allowed us to pilot an online platform to make volunteer connections. Although robust in function and ability, it didn't really fit the needs of our community. We saw during COVID that our community of eager helpers enjoy using Facebook as an efficient and comfortable, easy-to-access space to communicate and share online.
In addition to managing the
@EstesVolunteers Facebook page, EPNRC's Estes Volunteers program will also include: monthly newsletter to volunteers in the community highlighting current opportunities, monthly newspaper articles to share current volunteer opportunities, a comprehensive list of local nonprofits online that also designates organizations that accept volunteers. We will also continue to offer educational opportunities and support in volunteer training, recognition, and retention to nonprofits.
Please like this new Facebook page, we are excited to offer a quick and easy online space for volunteer matchmaking in our community.
“If our hopes of building a better and safer world are to become more than wishful thinking, we will need the engagement of volunteers more than ever.” — Kofi Annan
