On Friday, July 23 at 6:00 p.m., join Estes Park Museum staff on a short history hike of the Historic Birch Ruins and Cabin. This one-hour tour will discuss the history of the site, including the fire that destroyed the bungalow and the growth and development of Estes Park. This program is free and open to the public; good walking shoes and a water bottle are recommended. The tour will begin near the Enos Mills statue in Bond Park. No reservations are required. For information regarding paid parking, please visit: www.estes.org/paidparking.
The tour will explore the story of Denver Post editor and promoter, Albert ‘Al’ Birch, who spent his summers in Estes Park. In 1907, his bungalow caught fire leaving only the stone ruins. After the fire, Birch built a small cabin lower on the knoll. Today, the Estes Park Museum maintains the cabin and ruins in collaboration with the Town of Estes Park and the Estes Valley Land Trust. The site is listed on the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties. Additionally, the tour will discuss the growth and development of the Town of Estes Park, the Elkhorn Avenue corridor, and the connection to the Stanley Hotel.
