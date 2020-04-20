We are having a major influx of paint and stain to recycle. The first ten days of April, we have received 1.7 tons to recycle! Staying at home, folks are finding something to do. That needs to be encouraged!
We have three storage units available to store the inventory until the Paint Care truck comes to town. All three units are full. I emailed our request to have a truck come next week and found out that all recycling sites in Colorado have been shut down until June 7th. That means no truck until June. No one told us. Now we must add two more storage units to handle the influx.
We want people to bring us their old paint and stain. This opportunity while the stay at home instructions are in effect, should not be missed. We started this recycling effort to rid Estes Park of these environmental toxins. We are not done! We are still accepting recycles! We are the only site in the whole state still open!
Timothy Stolz - Bestway Painting
