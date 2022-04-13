The Estes Valley will have a Special District election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Candidates for the Board of Directors of the Park Hospital District and the Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District will be seeking your vote. Active voters should be receiving mailed ballots the week of April 10th.
The LWV of Estes Park asked each candidate for each Board five questions. Their answers can be found on vote411.org and on the League’s website: www.LWV-estespark.org.
The Park Hospital District Board has five members. The two positions that expire in May of 2022 are currently held by David Batey and Sandy Begley. Incumbent David Batey is running for re-election, and the other candidates are John Meissner, M.D., Eric Owen, and Drew Webb.
The Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board has four members. The two positions that expire in May are currently held by Scott Dorman and Jack Holmquist. Incumbent Scott Dorman is running for re-election, and the other candidates are David Boon, Candy Sulzbach, and Eric Throne.
All registered voters in the Estes Valley are eligible to vote in DISTRICT elections. Information about each district can be found via these links:
Estes Valley Recreation and Parks District (evrpd.colorado.gov/)
Estes Park Health eph.org/about-us/ by going to GoVoteColorado.gov or VOTE411.org
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan education and advocacy organization, neither supporting nor opposing individual candidates or political parties at any level of government.
Click here for the Park Hospital Board candidate Q&A
Click here for the Estes Valley Rec & Park District candidate Q&A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.