Estes Park Health Foundation Funds New MRI Machine For Estes Park Health

In 2021, the Foundation Board & Staff focused on raising funds to bring a new MRI machine to Estes Park Health. Due to generous support of individuals, foundations, and businesses, Estes Park Health Foundation raised over $530k to help fund this equipment, and the new MRI machine will be installed in July of 2022.
The current MRI machine was purchased pre-owned 9 years ago and is now 15 years old. Due to its age, this machine requires more and more repairs and parts are difficult to find. When the new MRI equipment is installed in July of this year, patients will have faster and more comfortable exams.
Brigitte Foust, Director of Diagnostic Imaging, negotiated a discounted price of $1.1 million to purchase and install the Siemens Magnetom Altea 1.5T, an MRI machine that has many benefits including:
• Shorter scan times; reduced exam times by 50%
• Diagnostically superior images
• Better patient comfort with 4 inches more space in the machine
• Adjustable exam coil for exceptional patient positioning
• Prostate exams don’t require the use of a rectal coil
• Quiet Suite Technology reduces noise during exams
EPH is the only MRI provider in the Estes Valley and will fund the balance to purchase the machine. This mountain community both needs and deserves access to state-of-the-art healthcare here in Estes Park.
In addition to the over $530k raised for the MRI machine, the Foundation approved $200,135 in 2021 to upgrade equipment and support Estes Park Health patients and staff. EPH Departments that received grant funding include Ambulance, Diagnostic Imaging, Emergency Medical Services, Laboratory, Materials Management Med/Surg, Pediatrics, Pharmacy, Rehab, and Wound Care. EPHF continues to fund supply needs to prevent and treat COVID-19 in the Estes Valley, vaccine administration by EPH staff, and COVID-19 testing for the uninsured.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about their initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
