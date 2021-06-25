Estes Park Emergency Communications Center Honored For Achieving Accreditation

Estes Park Police Department’s Emergency Communication Center also known as EPECC has again been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAEDTM) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency medical dispatching. EPECC first obtained ACE accreditation in 2018 and has to recertify every three years in order to maintain this prestigious accreditation. EPECC was the 257th Medical ACE in the world.
IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation (and subsequent re-accreditation) from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Centers who earn ACE status are the embodiment of dispatch done right, and have demonstrated strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.
“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement”, said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED. “We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team at the Estes Park Police Department for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”
IAED Accreditation is the culmination of a lengthy, arduous process that includes the completion of the 20 Points of Accreditation, a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts, and a final review and ruling by IAED.
"This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best." explains Kim Rigden, Associate Director of Accreditation, IAED. "Achieving ACE confirms it. The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service they provide to the community and their emergency responders"
Over 3,500 emergency communication centers worldwide use the medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage protocols developed and maintained by the IAED. The protocol-based system—known as the Priority Dispatch SystemTM—is recognized as the standard of care and practice for emergency dispatch, and is used in 46 countries.
