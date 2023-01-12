An updated second draft of proposed short-term rental regulations is ready for public review and comment at two public open houses in late January 2023.
The proposed regulations will better align the changes and growth in the home-sharing and rental industry to address the impacts and compatibility of these properties in the community. Short-term rentals can provide both advantages and challenges in communities.
Starting in July 2022, Larimer County began to update its existing short-term rental regulations in the Larimer County Land Use Code. Public input was gathered through webinars, online questionnaires, and in-person community meetings from stakeholders and community members to help guide the update.
The updated second draft, and revised Ordinance for Implementation and Enforcement of Short-Term Rental Regulations, are ready to be viewed by the public on Jan. 13, 2023, by visiting the Short-term Rentals Regulation Update page.
Two community open houses are also planned by Larimer County Community Development for the public to hear details about the draft and gather input from the public:
Estes Valley Residents:
6 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Dr., Estes Park.
This is an in-person meeting for Estes Valley participants and weather-permitting. The meeting will change to a Zoom webinar because of inclement weather. For updated information: Short-term Rentals Regulation Update
Unincorporated Larimer County outside the Estes Valley:
6 p.m., Jan. 26, 2023, a Zoom webinar for participants in unincorporated Larimer County
Outside of the Estes Valley to view proposed regulation changes that apply to short-term rentals in unincorporated Larimer County. Register here to participate in the webinar: larimer-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8wLR6PeT663VYSosAElkg
Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to give input on the draft through Jan. 30, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.