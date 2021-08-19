Coulson Excavating Company, Inc. will begin the 2021 Overlay and Patching Program on Town-managed streets during the week of Aug. 16. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the work is expected to continue through August, weather permitting. Local access will be maintained during the work although there may be brief periods when on-street parking and private driveways are not accessible. Please drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control flaggers who may be directing traffic.
Roads identified for overlay improvements include Country Club Drive, Far View Drive, Grand Estates Drive, High Acres Drive, Pine Lane, Saint Vrain Lane, Tranquil Lane, and Vail Court. This program is not expected to result in any full road closures, but lane closures and local detours will be necessary to complete the work.
Coulson will return in October to perform the repaving of Performance Park parking lot. The parking lot will receive sidewalk, curb ramp, and drainage improvements, in addition to being repaved with a new asphalt surface. During this work a portion of the parking lot will remain open and available for public parking.
All work is part of the 2024 Street Improvement Program (STIP) which aims to improve the average street system Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to above 70 (fair to good condition) by 2024. The plan, which receives its funding from the voter-approved 2014 Ballot Issue 1A sales tax, includes extensive preventative maintenance which will preserve good road conditions throughout the Town.
For more information, or to view project maps, please visit www.estes.org/stip, call 970-577-3587, or email publicworks@estes.org.
