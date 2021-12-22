Estes Park Health has implemented downtime procedures for processing payroll and timesheets after the human resources management company Ultimate Kronos Group experienced a cyberattack December 11. EPH and thousands of other businesses use Kronos for timekeeping and scheduling.
Despite the ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, all operations at Estes Park Health are continuing uninterrupted.
While the specific cause of the Kronos shutdown has not been announced, it may be related to a global cyber vulnerability that was made public on Thursday, December 9. When Estes Park Health Information Technology was notified of this newly discovered, global software vulnerability, the team immediately shut off protected and disconnected information systems that were potentially vulnerable from outside access.
Because EPH IT had already shut off and disconnected potentially vulnerable software and connections, and because no personal information is kept in the Kronos system, no employee or patient data was ever placed at risk.
Estes Park Health was using Kronos for timekeeping and payroll services to produce payroll due on Friday, December 17, and these services are now not available, potentially for many weeks.
In response, an EPH team from finance, HR, and IT implemented previously prepared backup 'downtime' procedures, prepared for just such system outages. As a result, EPH employees will be paid on time in this holiday season.
