By: Karen McPherson, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
It might seem like things just can’t get any worse. So, let’s flip the coin and take a moment to celebrate innovation, a few great successes, and collaboration in our community that is making great things happen.
Diving right in—the Housing Authority has closed the financing needed for their new rental project on Hwy. 7 near the Mountain View Bible Fellowship. This project brings 26 new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to our community. Some of their projects are income based, but these units will be restricted to renters who work in Estes Park a minimum of 30 hours a week year-round.
Along with affordable and attainable housing, childcare is one of our community’s major sore spots. Well, EVICS is starting a training for anyone interested in becoming a licensed child care provider. Friends, family and neighbors that take care of other people’s kids are also welcome. They are not offering any certifications, but providing training and help with start-up costs. The orientation was Wednesday, please call them now if you want to jump in.
Pumpkins and Pilsners persists! You can still get a beer, a pint glass, a t-shirt and a pumpkin.
It will have a different drive-thru/pick-up style this year, but it remains a great fundraiser for education initiatives through the Estes Park Education Foundation.
The Estes Chamber just finished its first annual Chamber Cup golf tournament. As everyone knows, this community is built on small businesses and the $25,000 raised at their fundraiser allows them to continue to be a vital resource.
The Estes Valley Land Trust has created an Open Space and Outdoor Recreation Plan. This is a 10-year vision for our community. Think about it—hiking, views, workforce housing, businesses, walking paths and more all have to fit in our town. The draft plan was developed through public input. The goal is to preserve another 5k acres of land and sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities, all while supporting our economy. There is a lot of pressure on any undeveloped land in Estes. Please visit evlandtrust.org to review this broad document (there are lots of pretty pictures, too) and lend your input.
Bright Christmas has long been helping families in need in Estes. This often takes the shape of a school supply drive and gifts at Christmas. Well, as so many organizations and individuals are doing these days, they are adapting their support to include internet upgrades for students. Mom is working from home on her computer, and the two kids are doing Cloud school. Why is the internet connection slow?! Well, Bright Christmas is stepping in to help with that expense. Anyone in need of upgrades can contact the Elementary School counselor to see if they qualify, kelsey_prather@estesschools.org
Crossroad’s SHIP counselor is helping Medicare age clients find the most affordable prescription health plan. The first group to be assisted will be existing Crossroad and Meals on Wheels clients. Do you need help with this? Just ask at Crossroads.
Nonprofits are gearing up for fall fundraisers. Both Crisis Advocates and the Estes Chamber are looking to host events (and help each other out) ; mark your calendar now for a “do good dinner” on October 8 with both Crisis Advocates or the Estes Chamber.
Eagle Scouts are helping to spruce up our local safe house. Partners Mentoring Youth has rebranded as just “Partners” (that’s one less acronym in this town). The library is partnering with Estes Valley Restorative Justice for a full roster of programs this October during Conflict Resolution Month (the library website has the full list). September's Family Book Club is the timely Newbery-winning book New Kid, a graphic novel with themes on diversity and inclusion (Sept. 21 - 26). So much good stuff!!
If you are looking to make an impact on an organization in the next couple weeks, consider buying a Duck Race ticket. The race is September 19 and many local organizations rely on this event to help fund operations and programs. Visit epduckrace.org. Thanks to all the volunteers, nonprofiters and townies that continue to jump in and be part of the solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.