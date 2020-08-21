The Estes Valley Land Trust and partners, including the Town of Estes Park, have been working to identify the types of land that should be conserved in the greater Estes Valley.
After public events, a survey, and mapping, the draft Open Space and Outdoor Recreation Plan has been published.
Comments are encouraged by September 3. Your feedback will directly affect the future of conservation and development in the greater Estes Valley.
View the plan here: tinyurl.com/yy6a3hay.
