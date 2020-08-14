The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Inspired Artisan Market & Studio announce a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the studio August 15 at 11:00 a.m.
Inspired opened in May of 2019 in the Old Church Shops on Elkhorn Avenue with a goal of supporting Colorado artists. Artists are members of the store, so that they pay a flat monthly fee for their personal space, called “market shops” in a wide range of sizes. The market’s 10% commission covers store expenses such as credit card transaction fees, marketing expenses, and shipping materials for the store.
“Setting a flat rate for artists allows artists the chance to make a lot more in profit,” says market owner Natalie Patrick. “The membership fees also allow Inspired to offer artists additional support and tools for developing their small businesses such as business classes, additional marketing opportunities, and an online sales platform.”
Natalie Patrick grew up in Loveland, but has lived full time in Estes Park since 2016. Natalie grew up in a very creative household, the daughter of a Draftsman and an Elementary School Art Teacher, so her exposure to art and the business of being a professional artist has been with her throughout her life. She is aware of the many difficulties and struggles Artists and creators have to establish themselves as full time Artists, since each artist in her store is a small business owner themselves. Her goal with this store is to help give Artists the support they need to grow and develop their businesses and a place to sell their work for a fair profit.
At the Ribbon Cutting Event at 11 a.m. on August 15th, customers who visit the store will be able to create their own marbled face mask in the Inspired Studio for just $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.