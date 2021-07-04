The Hilltop Guild is not a club, not a society, not a commercial venture, but a productive and creative association of residents returning the fruits of their labors to areas of need in the greater Allenspark community.
The Hilltop Guild was started in the early 1930s, and today the Hilltop Guild’s philanthropic activities include scholarships to graduates from Allenspark, Lyons & Estes Park, low interest loans to students to further their education and donations to the Allenspark Fire Protection District; Native American Schools, Crossroads Center (Estes Park); Aging Services of Boulder County & Special Disaster Relief.
Come plant succulents in teacups with us! Each participant will make three “tiny gardens” in choices of: teacups, tea pots, gravy boats, creamers or soup cups/bowl. Each person will get to keep their favorite “tiny garden” and two will be donated to the Hilltop Guild to sell at our annual bazaar on Saturday August 7th. The annual bazaar features jewelry, cards, jams & jellies, quilts, scarves & hats, plus beautiful creations from our weavers, and many more awesome, homemade creations from local artists. Proceeds go towards scholarships, and local non-profit organizations.
Succulent Teacup ‘Tiny’ Gardens
Classes are: Thursday July 8th 10:00-noon & Thursday July 29th 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Kelley House 18720 Highway 7 Allenspark, CO.
Cost: $10 sign up fee includes succulents, dirt & a your choice of three: teacups, teapots, gravy boats, creamers or soup cups/bowl.
Please RSVP to Emily Fouts Balduzzi at 303-956-6232 or emif126@msn.com. Each class is limited to 20 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.