Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 23F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 23F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.