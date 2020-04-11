The next Town Board meeting takes place April 14 at 7 p.m. The final agenda will be posted by April 8, with meeting materials posted April 10, at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. The electric rate hearing originally scheduled for April 14 has been postponed to June 23, tentatively.
The board will meet virtually and its meeting will be streamed via www.estes.org/videos (both Viebit and YouTube options will be used for live-streaming).
Since the public will not be able to attend and comment in person, public comments on agenda items are requested by noon Tuesday April 14, by using the public comment form at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings, emailing townclerk@estes.org or by leaving a voice message at 970-577-4773 where the comments will be transcribed for the board and added to the meeting packet. The recording of this meeting will be posted within two business days at www.estes.org/videos.
