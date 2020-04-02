The Estes Chamber of Commerce, founded in 2019 to be the champion and the voice for the business community in Estes Park, selected Donna Carlson as its first permanent Executive Director. Carlson brings 30 years of business leadership, marketing, business development and entrepreneurship to stimulate business growth for chamber members.
“This is a crucial time for the Estes Park business community to have strong advocacy and support,” said Chuck Scott, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Together with Visit Estes Park and the EDC (Economic Development Corporation), the Chamber is changing gears at a critical time during the COVID 19 crisis to bring best practices for business continuity to the town.”
The Estes Chamber of Commerce was founded in May 2019 to partner with the Town of Estes Park, Estes Park EDC, VEP, EALA, the Partners for Commerce and more—working together for a common goal to create a stronger business climate and making Estes Park a better place to live, work and play.
Led by Interim Executive Director Keith Pearson, the Chamber has a built strong foundation of 134 active members. “We have a committed, supportive Board of Directors that has been working since May 2019 to launch the Chamber and define what services are most important to Estes Park businesses. Bringing Donna on board as the permanent Executive Director is a major milestone, demonstrating the Chamber’s commitment to be a driving force for our business community.” Pearson says.
About the Estes Chamber of Commerce: The Estes Chamber of Commerce formed via a community-driven Task Force in 2018-2019 to be the champion for business, dedicated to promoting a strong business climate in the Estes Valley, and enhancing the quality of life for our members. For more information, visit
