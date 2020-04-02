Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.