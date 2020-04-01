Centennial Woman Arrested For Homicide Attempt On Estes Park Resident

Centennial, Colorado resident Virginia Ogles (59) turned herself into the Arapahoe County Jail on an Estes Park Police Department (EPPD) arrest warrant on March 31. The EPPD issued the warrant following an investigation into an incident when Ogles allegedly provided unauthorized and potentially lethal doses of prescription narcotics to an elderly female at an Estes Park residential care facility on Feb. 13, 2020. This was an isolated incident and no other residents were in danger.
Ogles is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault on an At-Risk Adult and Second-Degree Assault on an At-Risk Adult. The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The District Attorney for the Eighth Judicial District of Colorado has assumed responsibility for the case. No further information will be released by the Estes Park Police Department.
