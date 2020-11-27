The local Salvation Army Unit needs everyone’s help this year. As you can understand, things are different.
• Bell Ringers will observe full COVID-19 precautions.
• Ringers must wear masks.
• Ringers must check themselves for COVID symptoms prior to arriving to ring.
• Ringers must stand six feet away from the kettle and cannot put money in the kettle for donors.
• Kettles and bells will be sanitized at the start of every shift.
There is a training video that we will e-mail to people who sign up.
If you have question please call
612-2514.
This year we are ringing from the day before Thanksgiving, 11/25, through Sunday, 11/29. We are going to take a two-week break and resume on December 12th and go until Christmas Eve. Please sign up and take the time to help raise funds. Ninety-percent of the funds raised stay in Estes Park.
Here is how to sign up:
• Go to bit.ly/2UHAGBu
• Click on the time slot that you want to claim
• Go to the bottom of the screen and click "Submit and Signup”
• Fill in the necessary information
• Then click "Signup Now"
If you aren't able to ring, you can mail your contribution to
The Salvation Army at
P. O. Box 172 in Estes Park.
