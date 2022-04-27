The Town has grown from a dirt street with stables and a bar to current day Elkhorn Ave. Businesses will continue to come and go (whatever happened to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!) based on who runs the store, what they care about, and if the customer is willing to buy.
Nobody can argue against the forces of growth or change. We will always grow, adapt, and change. But how do we grow (or stay) smart, one business at a time? One of the business community’s greatest allies is the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which plans for and promotes economic development in the Estes Valley.
The EDC primarily works to support the growth and retention of businesses that already exist in Estes. They offer 6-month business training courses, one-on-one consultations, and annual coaching around expansion and retention. They also advocate for the things businesses need, including workforce housing and childcare. Cause, you know that old saying…”A business won’t exist in Estes unless it has employees. Employees don’t exist unless they can afford to live here and pay for childcare.”
In order to support businesses and their needs, the EDC collaborates with entities such as the Town of Estes Park, the Housing Authority, and various committees in commerce, overall sustainability, and infrastructure. They are a major player in helping to resolve Broadband, high-speed internet that is affordable, redundant, and will withstand natural disasters. They have their fingers in big picture stuff, but they also have boots on the ground, offering programs to support existing businesses dive into their P&L sheets.
The Big (Business) Picture
The EDC is not a membership or fee-for-service organization. They do get grant funding, but they also have investors. People are eager to support economic development, to create and sustain a healthy, sustainable, and diverse Estes Valley. Many people want middle-income housing. They want employees. The EDC works with the Housing Authority, Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, and real estate developers to advocate for and support workforce housing on the local, state, and federal levels. For example, they advocate for raising the height and density allowances for workforce housing through zoning changes.
Adam Shake, President/CEO of the EDC, is personally invested in focusing on the missing middle. He says, “Right now, everything revolves around workforce housing. I’m talking about the missing middle. Middle income: police, fire, town, hospital, teachers. We are losing 25-45 year-old workforce at double-digit rates, about 40% in the last 15 years. If you look at the commute of the workforce, about 1/3 of people here commute down valley for higher-paying jobs. About 1/3 of our workforce commutes to Estes because they can find affordable housing and/or child care down valley.”
That is a lot of dislocated workforce. One might consider the 1/3 of people commuting down valley potential workforce in Estes. If they had paychecks or housing that afforded them to live here, they would. Shake says the average lifespan retention of an employee who commutes (up or down) is 18 months. That is a lot of employee (and residential) turnover, which is a cost to businesses, efficiency, and a cost to the community—social relationships, retaining teachers in school, etc.
Studies indicate that to have the workforce that we need (in order to be waited on, get fruit at the store, buy a can of paint…), this town needs 1500 more housing units*. Shake lays out the reality of the situation, though: “There is no inventory here. A month ago, the average median price for a single-family home in Estes Park was over $600k. The EDC has four employees. None of us live in town.”
Tangible Assets: the BEAR and BASE programs
The business environment in Estes Park is dissimilar to much of what surrounds us. We are not tech or biotech-oriented; Estes businesses tend to be more lifestyle-focused: retail, lodging, restaurant, brewery, outdoor industry, etc. The EDC supports local businesses through two different programs that allow businesses to self-assess and re-train themselves towards growth: introducing BEAR and BASE.
The BEAR program addresses core economic development fundamentals, Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR). Shake explains, “BEAR is about helping businesses already here to grow…or at least not shrink. One issue we help businesses address is customer retention; in Estes they have historically relied on the open and closed sign on the door. We are in a world where customer loyalty is more and more important as consumers have more choices.” The BEAR program invites businesses to fill out a 13-page long survey about the state of their affairs. This self-assessment and data deep-dive raises flags that need attention (or should just be waived in glory).
The national standard for gross net profit is typically 8%. Estes businesses have been seeing exponential, double-digit growth for many years now. Any stagnant growth shown through the BEAR survey indicates the business is not doing something right, possibly its cash flow management or not marketing. The EDC currently sees about 30-50 businesses participate in this evaluation per year, and many are repeat businesses. This is a free service; their goal is to do 100 of these a year.
The BEAR program has an even more thorough friend, the BASE program, “Business Accelerator Service of Estes.” A federal grant allows the EDC to run a six-month high-level business training course, free of charge, for local business owners. Almost 20 businesses are currently committed to one to two full days of classroom time every month for six months, plus approximately ten hours of homework and outside assignments per month.
More information about the Economic Development Corporation can be found online at estesparkedc.com. The EDC is currently hiring a Part-Time Financial Manager. Investors and business owners looking for consultation are encouraged to engage, and the public is welcome to join them at Vert Coworking every third Thursday of the month at 4:30 pm for Sips-n-Tips. Sips-n-Tips is a place for anyone interested in business to come and have tea, coffee, or adult beverage while networking and getting a business tip from BASE Program Manager Jana Sanchez.
Adam Shake is not only President of the EDC, he is also involved in Flinch Forward, an organization for Military Veterans and First Responders who are ready, willing, and able to flinch forward in times of need.
*The most recent Housing Needs Assessment was done in early 2016. That report showed a housing need of roughly 1500 housing options (doors or units) to support the economic environment six years ago.
The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center connects and supports nonprofit organizations via networking, programming, and partnerships. EPNRC connects nonprofits directly to the community by shining a light on the good work being done in our community by the over 100 nonprofits in and in-service to Estes Park. A list of organizations, their mission, and contact information can be found on epnonprofit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.