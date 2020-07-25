After five months, the Town of Estes Park will resume its water and electric utility payment collections for customers who have not paid their bills during the pandemic. Beginning in August 2020, utility accounts that are past due by 30 days or more will receive a delinquent notice by mail. Accounts 60 days or more past due will also receive a courtesy phone call. Customers who need additional time or consideration may contact Utility Billing staff at 970-577-4800 for assistance arranging a payment plan.
Finance Director Duane Hudson commented, “The Town has a continued desire to help our customers through the challenges brought by the pandemic and will do what we can to assist. Per Governor Polis’s executive orders, there will be no late fees, penalties or reconnection fees assessed at this time.”
Beginning in September 2020, mailing of delinquent notices will continue along with collections phone calls. Shut offs for non-payment will begin in September for customers who have not contacted the Town to make payment arrangements or those who have defaulted on prior payment arrangements.
Financial assistance for utility bills may be available for qualified customers through Crossroads Ministries at 970-577-0610 or the LEAP program/Energy Outreach Colorado at 866-432-8435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.