New MRI Machine Delivered To Estes Park Health

With the help of a crane and specialized construction crew, a new MRI machine was delivered to Estes Park Health on Monday, April 25.
“Mary Strickland, Lead MRI Technologist, and I are excited to welcome the new MRI machine to Estes Park Health,” said Brigitte Foust, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at EPH. “Mary has been at EPH for 10 years and has followed the inception of MRI at EPH to this exciting point. The new machine will provide the community with shorter scan times and quieter exams. I’m excited that Diagnostic Imaging at EPH will offer best-in-class technology with the most comfortable exams for our patients. Thank you to everyone that donated to this campaign.”
Patients will be seen with the new MRI machine starting May 16. In the interim, a mobile MRI unit is in place at EPH and used for current MRI needs. Over the next few weeks, the MRI suite will be remodeled to accommodate the new machine, the machine will be calibrated, and staff will be trained on how to use it.
The Estes Park Health Foundation raised over $545k toward the $1.1 million cost of the new MRI machine. The EPH Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about their initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at www.GivetoEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
