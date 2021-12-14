Like many others in our community, we at the Town are still coping with the tragic incident involving former Police Captain Eric Rose in September, and the findings of the Eighth Judicial District’s Multi-Agency Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation that Rose had a significant history of domestic violence in his personal life. At that time, the Town began a process to hire an independent, third-party expert to conduct a review of the Estes Park Police Department to determine whether there was any knowledge within the Department of the domestic violence committed by former Captain Rose. Jensen Hughes is conducting the review. One portion of the firm’s review process is to request information, if any exists, from anyone who might have it.
Jensen Hughes has provided the following request of the Estes Park community:
An independent Investigation of what, if any, knowledge was possessed by members of the Estes Park Police Department pertaining to domestic violence perpetrated by former Captain Eric Rose, is being conducted by Jensen Hughes for the Town of Estes Park. Jensen Hughes investigators encourage anyone who may have information related to this matter to contact them at EP.Info@JensenHughes.com Information received will be included in the investigation. Information received will be handled with confidentiality and anonymous responses are also accepted. It is requested that the information be provided by Jan. 7, 2022.
Jensen Hughes’ review is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022. At that time, the Town will consider its findings and any recommendations it may provide to evaluate our staff selection, support, and evaluation processes and make any necessary changes. It is our priority to maintain the high level of trust in our Police Department; we will follow up with the community on this matter as we learn more.
