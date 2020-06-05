The Cadettes of Girl Scout Troop #70455 chose the Estes Park First Responders this year as our Home Town Heroes. As reported by Chris Guy, Leader of Troop #70455, “Not only do they keep us residents safe throughout the whole year, they also assist in tending to the enormous task of keeping tourists safe, helping those in physical need and rescuing those who become lost. The Estes Park Health’s EMTs and the Estes Park Police Department were very happy to receive our cookie donations as our way of thanking them all for their hard work, quick response times, split second decisions, and protection of our town.”
From the Girl Scouts of Colorado web site: Hometown Heroes
The Hometown Heroes (HTH) program was created so girls would have the opportunity to learn philanthropy and community service through the cookie program. Customers who do not want to buy cookies for themselves may want to purchase HTH packages to give to others while supporting Girl Scouts at the same time. Troops choose a group/organization to receive donated cookies. Recipients can be “heroes” in the community such as non-profit organizations, shelters, firefighters, local military groups, blood banks, or food banks.
Our sister Junior troop provided their Home Town Hero cookie donations to our Estes Park Fire Department.
One of our Cadettes, Jessica Guy, also had a heart for our major grocery store workers at Safeway during this pandemic. As a token of our heartfelt appreciation for all the scrambling, cleaning and restocking they did to ensure our safety at the store, cookies were donated to them all as well!
