On April 8 Larimer County first responders will be working with the Colorado National Guard’s 8th Civil Support Team conducting a joint Hazmat and Law Enforcement exercise at Estes Park Fairgrounds and the LETA Building in Johnstown. The purpose of the exercise is to establish and refine valuable partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that may overwhelm local resources. The exercise is not COVID related and has been scheduled since late last year.
In the interest of safety, the exercise activities are intentionally planned to be conducted away from heavily populated areas, but some aspects may be noticed within the city due to its proximity of nearby businesses.
Residents are advised there will be responder vehicle movement and operational response actions that may pose a danger to unsuspecting observers, and are therefore asked to refrain from entering areas marked "Exercise in Progress" or "TRAINING" in the interest of uninterrupted training activity and for their own personal safety.
This exercise has been coordinated with the Larimer County Emergency Manager and contacts within the Estes Park, Loveland and Fort Collins participating communities. Please address any questions regarding exercise activities to the 8th Civil Support Team Deputy Commander MAJ Jason Harrison @ 720-250-2853 or jason.r.harrison14.mil@mail.mil
