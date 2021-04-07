Water Division Facility Ribbon-Cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday at the new Town of Estes Park Water Division facility. Mayor Koenig and Trustees Bangs, MacAlpine and Younglund joined Town staff and others for the ceremony. The facility, which once housed a concrete plant, was refurbished to include eight offices, a conference room, testing laboratory, training room, equipment storage room and three shop bays. The design was created by local architect, Joe Calvin, of Interstice Architectural Studio. In an effort to save on costs, Water Division staff completed some of the construction prep work on the facility. Mayor Koenig commented "The facility helps the Water Division after having outgrown the previous facility by creating a functional workspace for all Division staff with room to grow." Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten added "It's our water staff that makes infrastructure improvements happen. This much-needed new shop sends a message that we value our Water Department."
Mayor Koenig closed the ceremony by stating "I’d like to close by thanking everyone, including the Town Board and community, for making this important investment which will benefit our community for generations to come." Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees participated in a brief tour of the facility.
