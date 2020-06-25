Contractors for the Town of Estes Park will begin the 2020 Street Improvement Program on Town-managed streets by late June. There will be separate contractors for the chip and crack seal work beginning June 29, and for the overlay and patching work, beginning July 13. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Local access will be maintained during the work although there may be brief periods when on-street parking and private driveways are not accessible.
Vance Brothers, Inc. is the contractor for the 2020 Chip and Crack Seal Program. Crack sealing will begin June 29 and is expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. This work consists of applying hot asphalt sealant to cracks in a portion of Town streets, effectively preventing water from penetrating the roadways and reducing potholes. Chip seal work will begin July 6 and is expected to last one week. Chip sealing consists of spraying asphalt oil on the existing street surface, followed by the placement of small aggregate stone “chips” to those areas. The chips are then compacted for maximum adherence to the asphalt oil. The excess chips are then swept from the surface and a fog seal coat of asphalt oil is applied to hold them in place. These surface treatments are not expected to result in any full road closures, and flaggers will be present during active construction to direct traffic.
Coulson Excavating Company, Inc. will begin the 2020 Overlay and Patching Program July 13, and its work is expected to continue through August. This program consists of overlaying or removing existing asphalt and replacing it with a new asphalt surface, as well as replacing concrete curb, gutter, and driveway connections.
Davis Parking Lot on Moraine Avenue (U.S. 36) will be repaved and restriped as a part of this program, and numerous roads throughout Town will receive overlay or patching improvements. Roads identified for overlay improvements include Big Horn Drive, Lexington Lane, Homestead Lane, Summerset Court, Columbine Avenue, and Pinewood Drive. This program is not expected to result in any full road closures, but lane closures and local detours will be necessary to complete the work.
All work is part of the 2024 Street Improvement Program (STIP) which aims to improve the average street system Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to above 70 (fair to good condition) by 2024. The plan, which receives its funding from the voter-approved 2014 Ballot Issue 1A sales tax, includes extensive preventative maintenance which will preserve good road conditions throughout the town.
For more information about this project, or to view project maps and details, please visit www.estes.org/stip, call 970-577-3587 or mail publicworks@estes.org.
