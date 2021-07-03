Town of Estes Park Selected For National Community Wildfire Planning Assistance Program

The Town of Estes Park has been selected to receive wildfire planning assistance in 2021 under the national Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire program (CPAW).
As wildfires increasingly impact communities across the country, CPAW provides communities with diverse services including land use planning recommendations, customized research, online tools, and other resources to integrate wildfire mitigation into the planning process. The goal of the CPAW program is to reduce wildfire threat to homes and businesses while increasing public safety and community welfare.
“Wildfire is the hazard that keeps our decision-makers awake at night,” states Estes Park Town Planner Alex Bergeron. “Wildfire frightens us more than flood, drought, geophysical issues, or any of the other traditional Rocky Mountain hazards. It is our biggest threat, and it is vital that we do everything in our power to mitigate it.”
Participation in CPAW is voluntary and there is no cost to the community. This innovative program was founded in 2015 and is a program of the nonprofit Headwaters Economics. CPAW is funded through grants with the U.S. Forest Service and private foundations. To date, CPAW has worked with 75 communities across the country.
“Communities are increasingly taking action at the local level to address the complex challenges of wildfire. By proactively planning our homes and neighborhoods with wildfire in mind, we can reduce community risks and adapt to living with wildfire,” said Doug Green, CPAW Program Manager.
More information about CPAW is available at: planningforwildfire.org.
