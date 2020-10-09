While the Estes Park Museum Gallery has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns, the gallery will re-open on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Gallery hours will be limited to Thursday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Some changes will include limiting the number of visitors to 10 at a time, encouraging social distancing, following appropriate cleaning/sanitizing schedules, and ensuring the wearing of masks. Staff would like to give a big thanks to the gallery hosts and shop volunteers who make it possible to resume limited gallery hours.
The Estes Park Museum was able to begin virtual programming in August of 2020. There have been two programs, another planned for October 17, 2020, and more virtual programming coming this fall and winter. Stay up-to-date with museum programs and happenings on the Estes Park Museum website. While the Museum gallery has been closed to the public, staff has been able to diligently clean, rehouse, and re-catalogue items from the collection of over 30,000 locally significant artifacts; oversee a current State grant to enhance the Birch Ruins and Cabin at the Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows; collaborate with the Estes Valley Library to continue digitizing local newspapers through 1965 that are made available at the Colorado Historic Newspaper Collection website (with funding made possible by the Town of Estes Park, The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., and the Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation) ; plan future exhibits; prep the Museum Annex for a public use research area; administer a public survey to capture the local experience of COVID-19; and continue reference services via telephone and email communication.
Staff and volunteers are excited to resume the gallery service for locals and visitors to enjoy the permanent exhibit, Tracks in Time. Weather dependent, guests will also be able to visit the out buildings including the Cobb-Macdonald Cabin and Historic Boyd Building which houses the temporary exhibit, Now We Are Very Modern: Estes Park during the 1920s which was extended into 2021 because of the closure earlier in the year.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum, Facebook page, or contact Director
Derek Fortini at dfortini@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.