During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Estes Park has held public meetings virtually, requesting public comment in advance. In order to allow live participation while keeping meetings virtual, the Town will use a new virtual platform for public meetings beginning with the Town Board meeting June 9, 2020. The Zoom Webinar platform allows members of the public who wish to make comments during the meeting to join via call-in (phone) or via online link. Once the individual has joined the meeting, they can provide public comment at appropriate times during the meeting, when called on by a facilitator.
For more information, including meeting materials, participation instructions, a call-in number and weblink, please visit www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
For those who only want to watch the meetings, live-streaming and recorded videos will still be available via www.estes.org/videos.
To provide advance public comment to the Town Board, please use the public comment form at https://dms.estes.org/forms/TownBoardPublicComment (also available via www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.) Comments sent via the form for the June 9 meeting must be received by June 9 at 12 p.m. Alternatively, call 970-577-4777 by 5 p.m. June 9 to provide verbal comments which will be transcribed by staff.
