The Stanley Home Museum and Education Center is celebrating its grand opening June 14th through the 28th.
The culmination of a five-year effort, the Museum is housed in the original residence of Freelan ("F.O.") and Flora Stanley, two of the most influential pioneers of Estes Park. Guided tours of the home provide visitors with an inspiring look into the lives, passions and accomplishments of this fascinating couple.
The museum is now operating a full tour schedule and increased capacity for the summer season. Tours are offered throughout the day, Tuesday through Sundays. The full tour schedule and advance tickets may be purchased at www.StanleyHome.org.
In addition, a special social event, "Vino On The Veranda" is being hosted by the foundation on June 25. Details and tickets can be found at the museum website.
