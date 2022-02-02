Volunteering at the Estes Park Museum is a great way to give back and get involved in the community. The museum has nearly 30 volunteers that support daily operations year-round. It is evident that the Museum could not function without these invaluable individuals donating over 1,000 hours towards its mission by serving thousands of guests annually.
Now is a great time to join the Museum team! There are a variety of opportunities to get involved with a typical three-hour shift once a week, every other week, or once a month. Staff will pair up individuals with their interests to such positions as:
Gallery Host: Welcome and interact with guests from all over the world by serving as the front-line representative for the museum gallery experience.
Shop Volunteer: Help guests as they explore the wide variety of books, artwork, and gift items that celebrate local history. Training provided to conduct sales with an easy-to-use cash
register.
Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docent: Lead group tours to discuss F. O. Stanley’s 1909 Hydroplant, the insatiable need and growth of electricity over the decades, and the 1982 Lawn Lake Flood that ended operation at this historic site. The site is open the first week of June through the first week of September, 2022.
If you would like to contribute to the success of the Museum, have fun, and share local history, please contact Curator of Interpretation Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org or (970) 577-3762.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share, and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website. Museum gallery hours: Wednesday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
