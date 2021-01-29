The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Bank of Colorado will launch the Eat-Love-Local gift card program on February 1. Every dining customer at participating restaurants who spends $50 or more can ask for the Eat-Love-Local gift card when they pay and get a $10 gift card back.
“Bank of Colorado is invested in the future of Estes Park. We hope the community will join in supporting our local restaurants who have suffered greatly from recent closures due to the pandemic,” said Estes Park Branch President Christina Kraft.
“We vote for the success of our community with every dollar we spend,” said Chamber Executive Director Donna Carlson. “This is also a great way to thank health care workers, teachers, and anyone in our community who can use a little love right now. You can spend that gift card on yourself or you can give it away.”
Every restaurant in town was invited to participate. The following restaurants signed up:
Bird & Jim, Local’s Grill, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, Cafe de Pho Thai, Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company, Snowy Peaks Winery, Cascades, Mama Rose’s, Stella’s Place, Chelitos, Mountain Home Café, The Barrel, Claire’s, Notchtop Bakery & Cafe, The Rock Inn, Ed’s Cantina & Grill, Peppers, Twin Owls, Estes Park Brewery, Poppy’s Pizza & Grill, You Need Pie, Kind Coffee, Rock Cut Brewing Company, LaCabana and Seasoned-An American Bistro.
The program launches February 1 and runs through February 28, or as long as the gift cards last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.