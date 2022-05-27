Land Trust’s Film Festival Showcases Young Filmmakers, Awards $8,000 In Scholarships

The Estes Valley Land Trust (EVLT) partnered with the Estes Park School District to host a Student Nature Film Festival event on April 19th. Eligible juniors and seniors were asked to produce films related to nature and the outdoors, which would then be judged and screened at the festival. Filmmakers competed for three scholarship awards, with a grand prize of $5,000. Scholarships were funded by Bird & Jim and the Land Trust.
Seven films were submitted for consideration, and each one highlighted the students’ passion and concern for environmental issues. Filmmakers shared compelling imagery and stories related to wildfires, climate change, sustainability, and more. The films were judged and screened in front of a private audience, and all filmmakers participated in an engaging panel discussion with the judges after the screening. The panel of judges included local nature filmmaker Nick Molle, youth educator Steve Johnson, EVLT board member Amy Plummer, and Bird & Jim co-owner and EVLT board member Melissa Strong. “The student films were outstanding. It was so impressive to see the thoughtfulness, dedication, and passion of high school students. I hope everyone takes a few minutes to view the award-winning films created by Estes Park seniors,” shared Melissa Strong.
Films were judged on several criteria including complexity, originality, cinematography, as well as the students’ responses during the panel discussion. After some deliberation, the judges selected the three winning films, which were produced by six students: Alec Throne (grand prize of $5,000); Sydney Lewelling, Kadynce Shoots, and Lucy Scott (2nd place prize of $2,000); and Ella Santagati and Bella Walker (3rd place prize of $1,000). The decision to award Alec the grand prize was unanimous among the judges. “Alec’s film displays a high degree of professional environmental filmmaking on every level of this critically necessary message for today’s world. Alec glides us through an entertaining and pleasurable educational experience,” said Nick Molle.
Through this film festival, and other youth-oriented programs, the land trust aims to foster the next generation of environmental stewards in the Estes Park community. “The festival was an opportunity for students to be creative and tell us about their excitement and fears for the future of our planet,” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director. “Conserving land forever requires working with every generation and I was really impressed with all the films.” The land trust also awarded an annual scholarship through an essay contest. This year’s essay scholarship ($1,000) was awarded to Joshua Landkamer.
The winning films, and all of the film festival submissions, can now be viewed on the Land Trust’s website at www.evlandtrust.org.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at www.evlandtrust.org.
