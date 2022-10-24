Application Submitted for New K-8 Charter School in Estes Park School District

A broad coalition of Estes Park families and businesses invited the Larimer County-based Loveland Classical Schools to submit a Charter Replication Application on Friday afternoon, to open a campus serving students in the Estes Park School District (R-3) beginning in the Fall, 2024. If approved, Loveland Classical Schools - Estes Valley would offer a classical and Core Knowledge education for elementary and middle school students. The new campus - LCS' third - would be financially independent and have its own school mascot, the Mountain Lions. Colorado law establishes charter eligibility for "Replication of High Quality Charter Schools," under the Colorado Charter Schools Program (CCSP). Loveland Classical Schools is authorized in the Thompson School District (R2-J) where it was designated a "School of Distinction" that has grown every year since it opened in 2011.
"When LCS was approached to assist parents in Estes Park with founding a new charter school in the district, it quickly became clear to everyone that this is an amazing opportunity to provide the choice of a high-quality classical education to more students and families in our Larimer County community," said LCS Executive Director, Ian Stout. "It makes a lot of sense from a resource and planning perspective to replicate what is already working at LCS since it’s what community members are seeking. This is the essence of classical education - utilizing tried and true content and methods that have survived the test of time."
The charter application was not a surprise to many in Estes Park as excitement and energy have been building in the area for months. According to Stout, Loveland Classical Schools has already received Intent to Enroll Forms from interested families.
"There are a lot of folks in Estes Park who felt like public education failed them in the last three or so years," said Dana Maxwell, a founding parent, small business owner and Estes Park resident. "Some feel trapped in a system that isn't performing as well as they had hoped, while many others, including my family, abandoned the public system altogether in favor of homeschooling. Having a choice in Estes Valley will not only create constructive competition that raises the bar for all students in our district, it will actually entice many families who left public schools to return, which means more funding for the district. I see that as a win-win."
The combination of charter school, Core Knowledge curriculum, and classical education approach accounts for a disproportionate rate of top performances on standardized testing in northern Colorado. Loveland Classical Schools' student performance on state CMAS testing has earned the school recognition as a “School of Distinction,” while internally administered NWEA benchmark testing has consistently validated the school’s methodology with tangible results.
The Estes Park School District School Board has 90 days to respond to the application.
"Loveland Classical Schools has built a productive collaborative working relationship with our authorizing district by focusing on excellent outcomes for each and every one of our students," said Stout. "When school choice succeeds, local education improves, and society benefits. I look forward to working with the Estes Park School Board in the service of students and their families in the Estes Park community."
Loveland Classical Schools is a tuition-free K-12 classical and Core Knowledge public charter school in the Thompson School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.