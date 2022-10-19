A group of our Estes Valley Fire Protection District Officers met in Keystone this week at the Fire Leadership Challenge - a joint conference hosted by the Colorado State Fire Chiefs, CO Division of Fire Prevention & Control, and the Colorado Professional Firefighters. These educational and networking opportunities are valuable for our EVFPD team to continue their professional development, and to both learn about and share best practices from across the state.
At Tuesday’s Fire Leadership Conference, our own EVFPD Division Chief of Operations and Training, Paul Capo, was recognized as the 2022 Larry Ketelhut Fire Instructor of the Year.
According to EVFPD Fire Chief David Wolf, “With 375 fire agencies in the state, this recognition is substantial.”
Chief Capo has been in the fire service for nearly 25 years, and with Estes for more than five years. He was recognized for his continued commitment to education both within the Estes Valley and support for programs across the state. He has brought unique ideas and perspectives to help elevate our programs, including weekly training, specialty advanced training, and Firefighter I and Firefighter II academies. He has also invested considerable time into improving our local training facility, ensuring we can offer world class training at home in Estes.
Chief Wolf added, “We’re proud to have such an incredible resource here in our agency. October 9 marked Chief Capo’s five year anniversary in Estes following a career in Florida. We are lucky to have such talent here in town serving our community.”
Congratulations, Chief!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.