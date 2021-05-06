The Estes Park Museum has nearly 30 volunteers that donate a cumulative average of 2,500 hours supporting the museum every year – that is equivalent to $63,575! It is evident that the museum could not function without these invaluable individuals helping the museum achieve its mission on a daily basis serving over 8,000 guests annually.
The opportunity to join this team is now! As the Estes Park Museum gallery prepares to reopen, it is the perfect time to volunteer and give back to the community. There are a variety of opportunities to get involved with a typical three-hour shift once a week, every other week, or once a month. Staff will pair up individuals with their interests to such positions as:
Gallery Host: Welcome and interact with hundreds of guests from all over the world by serving as the front-line representative for the museum gallery experience.
Shop Volunteer: Help guests as they explore the wide variety of books, artwork, and gift items that celebrate local history. Training provided to conduct sales with a simple cash register.
Downtown Walking Tour Docent: Lead small group tours on a .7 mile loop starting in Bond Park that highlights buildings, individuals, and events that helped shaped our current downtown district.
Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docent: Lead group tours to discuss F. O. Stanley’s 1909 Hydroplant, the insatiable need and growth of electricity over the decades, and the 1982 Lawn Lake Flood that ended operation at this historic site.
If you would like to contribute to the success of the museum, have fun, and share local history, please contact Curator of Interpretation Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org or feel free to stop in to the museum on Saturday, May 22, between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to meet staff and other volunteers to learn more and ask questions about volunteering.
