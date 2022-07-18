Elizabeth Guild Donates $75,000 To Estes Park Health

The Elizabeth Guild recently presented EPH Foundation President Kevin L. Mullin with a $75,000 donation to help fund medical equipment and staff training, critical needs for Estes Park Health’s work in the community.
“Each year, the Elizabeth Guild Board, Volunteers, and Staff spend countless hours sorting, pricing, and selling gently used items at their store in Estes Park, and each year, I’m amazed at the amount of funds they give,” said Mullin. “This year, the economy and inflation have made it more challenging for individual donors to give, and support from the Elizabeth Guild is both appreciated and critical.”
Elizabeth Guild Board President Mimi Hardendorf and Treasurer Jan Kilgore were onsite to deliver the funds. Store Manager Joe Payne was also present.
“The work of the Elizabeth Guild serves the community in several ways. Offering a place for people to bring their gently used items in town saves space in landfills. Our prices are very low, so people find bargains and stay well within their budgets, and we give a sizeable donation to the hospital each year,” said Hardendorf.
Support from the Guild funded a scholarship for Estes Park Health employee Setsuko Hernandez. Born in Japan, Hernandez has worked as a CNA in the United States since 2003. In August of 2022, she will start a Medical Assistant Certificate Program to advance her career in the medical field. Her ultimate goal is to become a Registered Nurse (RN).
The Elizabeth Guild operates a thrift store at 427 West Elkhorn in Estes Park. Almost entirely volunteer-run, all proceeds are given to Estes Park Health to fund scholarships for EPH Staff and facility and improvements and upgrades to help EPH accomplish its mission. The Guild has been in operation for more than 40 years and donated over $4 million to Estes Park Health. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the Elizabeth Guild at 970-586-7205.
