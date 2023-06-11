Search for new orthopedic surgeon underway
Thirteen years ago, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Aaron Florence moved to Estes Park to help create an in-house orthopedic program at Estes Park Health. After years of success, Dr. Florence is moving to McCall, Idaho where he will be working at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center.
“We will be moving to an Idaho mountain town in the heart of the Rocky Mountains that is very similar to Estes Park,” Dr. Florence explained. “My wife, my five children and I are deeply rooted in the Estes Park community. My family and I have cherished memories of the people we care about and love. I wish Estes Park Health continued growth and success in the future.”
Dr. Florence said the highlight of his professional time in Estes Park has been building relationships with his patients and their families.
“I have been privileged to help many people navigate through injury and surgery so they can get back to the things that make them happy,” he added.
Dr. Florence has spent a great deal of time serving the community through Rotary, his church and volunteering at the school.
As part of his commitment to the Estes Park community, Dr. Florence has spent time with students at the high school, teaching lectures for the Sport Medicine and Anatomy classes.
“The annual Sports Medicine Academy at EPH has also brought me so much joy as I have seen many high school students get excited about healthcare,” he said. “I have similarly seen many employees of EPH reenergized about their profession as they give a glimpse into their world to the students.”
Dr. Florence will continue to see patients through August.
“We have already launched a search for Dr. Florence’s replacement,” noted Estes Park Health CEO Vern Carda. “We appreciate everything he has done for EPH patients for more than a decade and we wish him the best.”
Estes Park Health will continue to have orthopedics coverage.
