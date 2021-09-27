The State of Colorado will provide safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines at Elk Fest on October 2 and 3. No insurance, ID, or appointment is needed to get vaccinated. The vaccine clinic will be at Bond Park (170 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Sign up for a vaccine appointment:
October 2: https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=7314&find_label=find_location&return_to=%2Fappointment%2Fen%2Fclinic%2Fsearch
October 3: https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=7315&find_label=find_location&return_to=%2Fappointment%2Fen%2Fclinic%2Fsearch.
Walk-ins are also accommodated. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. The clinics can accommodate those seeking a first or second vaccine dose as well as moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose. Learn more about the recommendations at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html
