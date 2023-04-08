The Town’s Public Works Mobility Services Division is excited to announce that the 2023 Estes Transit Sponsorship Program is now open to new sponsors. The sponsorship program offers interested individuals, nonprofits and/or businesses a way to market their business or organizational offerings in a highly visible manner, while also supporting the Town’s free seasonal shuttle service.
There are a variety of sponsorship levels to meet budgets of all sizes, with sponsorships starting at $400 for the entire summer season. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and some opportunities will sell out quickly. Interested sponsors can access the 2023 sponsorship application online by visiting www.estes.org/shuttles, or request a copy via email by contacting Dana Klein, Parking & Transit Supervisor, at dklein@estes.org. Applications must be received no later than Monday April 10, 2023.
Sponsorship investments will fund operational costs related to services offered by the Town’s free shuttles, supporting the continuation of free shuttle rides for guests and residents annually in the Estes Valley.
Estes Transit’s routes for summer and fall 2023 include:
Red Route / Downtown Electric Trolley: Continuous loop serving stops along Elkhorn Avenue
Gold Route: Serving The Stanley Hotel campus and Fall River Road corridor up to Rocky Mountain Gateway
Blue Route: Serving Big Thompson Avenue / US 34, Dry Gulch Road and Lower Stanley Village
Brown Route: Serving portions of downtown, including East Riverside Drive, Mary’s Lake Road, Spur 66 past Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Park to the YMCA of the Rockies campus
Silver Route: A loop serving the Highway 7 corridor, a portion of Fish Creek Road near the Estes Valley School District campus, and Lake Estes
The Red Route (Downtown Trolley) will run every day of the paid parking season, from May 26 through Oct. 22. In light of increased construction activity downtown this summer, hours for the Red Route will be extended to better accommodate use of the free parking structure for downtown employees, locals and visitors. The trolley will run continuously from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, with a second trolley added on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday only) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other routes (Gold, Blue, Brown and Silver) will run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from July 1 through Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and then transition to weekend only service through Elk Fest (Oct. 1).
All Estes Transit vehicles are equipped with a wheelchair lift and bicycle racks. The Town’s free shuttle service is funded through Federal grants, the Town’s paid parking program and the Town general fund.
For more information about Estes Transit, visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.