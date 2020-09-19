John Krueger, president of the Estes Valley Public Library District’s Board of Trustees, has been selected as recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Library Trustee Award, given by the Colorado Association of Libraries (CAL).
The Outstanding Library Trustee Award is presented annually. As stated by CAL, the award is “To recognize exemplary service by a library trustee who has served their library and their community with distinction as a member of a library board.”
The selection honors the tremendous service and longtime leadership that John has given to the Estes Valley Library. It also comes as an enthusiastic “thank you” from the Colorado library community. John has volunteered his expertise to the CAL Library Conference planners in recent years, helping in the professional development of his fellow Colorado library trustees, which has included conference presentations led by John on topics from Board Governance to Library Budgeting.
Prior to serving on the Library Board of Trustees, John also served as president of the Library Friends & Foundation.
The award was officially presented in a virtual ceremony on Friday, September 11, as part of CAL’s annual presentation of awards in a variety of categories.
The Library congratulates John Krueger on this honor and expresses gratitude for his tremendous volunteer service to the library.
