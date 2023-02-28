Mountain Constructors will begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection of US 36 and Community Drive in March, 2023. Construction of this intersection will continue through late June, 2023. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control signage and flaggers.
Starting March 6, Community Drive will be closed at US 36 while US 36 will remain open to travel in both directions. During this closure there will be access to Stanley Park and to the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District’s dog park and indoor handgun shooting range from the south segment of Community Drive. Detour routes will be signed, including for the pedestrian tunnel under US 36 that connects the Lake Estes Trail with the Stanley Park Trail. This pedestrian tunnel will be closed during this first phase of construction.
Approximately in May, construction will commence on US 36 and travel will be limited to one traffic lane through the intersection construction zone. Travel delays should be expected as a pair of temporary traffic signal lights will allow motorists to alternately travel either east or west on the one lane road. Traffic lanes on US 36 will be open to travel in both directions during the Memorial Day weekend.
The need for improvements at the intersection of US 36 and Community Drive was identified in the traffic study prepared in 2009 for the Town's Events Complex project. Because the new Events Complex would result in increased traffic through the US 36 and Community Drive intersection, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) designated the Town as the responsible party to determine and construct the improvements. In 2014, CDOT agreed to allow the Town to defer construction of proposed turn lanes due to the 2013 flood recovery efforts underway at that time. Since then, this project has undergone several design changes, and in 2018 a roundabout was proposed as the preferred solution. After receiving additional CDOT and Town funding, the Town bid the construction work in September of 2022.
This project is managed by the Town’s Public Works Department. The construction contract was awarded to the Colorado-based Mountain Constructors, Inc., and construction oversight will be managed by consulting firm Cornerstone Engineering & Surveying, Inc. of Estes Park.
The construction of this project will improve the safety for all traffic in this intersection, particularly for westbound left-turning motorists on US 36. Completion of the project will fulfill the 2009 CDOT requirements for the intersection improvement.
For more information, visit the project webpage at www.estes.org/US36roundaboutor contact Greg Muhonen, Public Works Director, at 970-577-3581 or gmuhonen@estes.org.
