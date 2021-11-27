Rotary Names Friendship Card Photo Contest Winner

Mary Kay Wilson has been selected as winner of the photo contest for the Rotary Friendship Card 2022 design. Wilson and her husband, Greg, moved to Estes Park two years ago, after living in the Boulder/Longmont area. Like many current residents, they visited the area frequently prior to making Estes Park their home.
“I chose this photo because it makes me happy. It was a perfect day at Bear Lake, and we feel so fortunate to live in the mountains and so close to such a beautiful national park, ” stated Wilson.
The winning photo was selected from 19 entries. The image of Bear Lake with the reflection of Longs Peak garnered support from Rotary club members that participated in judging.
“I’m so excited to have my photo, Reflecting on a Perfect Day, chosen for the 2022 Friendship Card. It is such a great program, ” Wilson added.
Wilson will receive photo credit and two Friendship Cards. The 2022 Friendship Card will be available for purchase in early December at various locations around Estes Park. The $10 discount card will be honored at participating local businesses, which offer discounts on food and drink, shopping, entertainment and services. Friendship Card holders will need to show their cards at the businesses in order to receive discounts. Certain restrictions may apply. Participating merchants and their discount offers are listed on the Friendship Card’s Facebook page – facebook.com/EP Friendship Card. Look for the Friendship Card window decal to find participating merchants. The 2022 card is valid through December 31, 2022.
The Friendship Card is a fundraising project of The Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds from the sale of the card are used to give back to the community through Rotary projects and grants. Proceeds are not used for club expenses.
For more information on the Friendship Card, contact Karen Thompson by email at epfriendshipcard@gmail.com.
