At the quarterly Downtown Estes Loop update to the Town Board at its study session Dec. 8, the Central Federal Lands Highway Division announced that the funding for the Downtown Estes Loop has been moved to fiscal year 2022, from 2021, due to delays related to floodplain map revisions and right-of-way acquisitions. CFLHD expects to begin construction that does not require closures of US 36 in approximately June of 2022, with work requiring highway closures to begin in October of 2022. The project is expected to be complete in late 2023.
Watch the Downtown Estes Loop quarterly update during the Dec. 8 Town Board study session via www.estes.org/videos.
Downtown Estes Loop project information is available at: highways.dot.gov/federal-lands/projects/co/estes.
