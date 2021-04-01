Land Trust Hosts Fire And Forest Ecology Virtual Breakfast

Fire is a natural disturbance that our mountain forests depend on. It can also be a destructive force that endangers human life. The Estes Valley Land Trust will host a virtual breakfast to learn more about the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, how our forests depend on stand replacing fires and what we can do to reduce the risk to human life.
The Estes Valley Land Trust breakfast will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. and will take place online. Reservations are required and can be made at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Please join here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free Cinnamon’s Bakery cinnamon rolls, if registered by April 9th. Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the cinnamon rolls will be emailed to those who register.
“I’m looking forward to learning more about fire and forest ecology and how we can adapt our behavior to better protect the environment and our community,” said Jeffrey Boring, Estes Valley Land Trust Executive Director.
Featured speakers include Mike Lewelling, Fire Management Officer with Rocky Mountain National Park, and David Wolf, Estes Valley Fire Chief.
Estes Valley Land Trust Supports Preserving 30% of Colorado’s Lands by 2030
Colorado is known for its scenic beauty, but the loss of nature threatens the quality of life we all share. Since 2001, half-million acres of open space have been lost in Colorado.
Thankfully, there is an international goal to conserve at least 30% of the Earth’s lands and waters by 2030. Conserving private lands is a natural solution to help address the climate crises and slow the rate of extinction. To deliver on this deal, the Estes Valley Land Trust is working with other conservation organizations to accelerate the pace and scale of conservation by protecting at least 30 percent of Colorado by 2030.
“Natural climate solutions, such as preserving land, are a proven way to store and reduce carbon emissions,” said Boring. “Our local effort to conserve another 5,000 acres in the next 10 years is exactly what communities across the state should be doing to help meet the international goal.”
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
