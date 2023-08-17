Two Open Director Seats For Estes Park School District R-3

Do you want to serve students, public education, and your community?
The Estes Park School District R-3 calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
At this election, two (2) director seats will be up for election for a term of office of four years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election. Nomination packets (which include the notice of intention, petition, and other important documents) may be obtained at the Estes Park School District R-3 Administration Office, 1605 Brodie Avenue, Estes Park, Colorado 80517. Office hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Due to the time needed to put petition material together, we ask that you schedule an appointment by emailing Erin Copeland or calling her at 970-586-2361 ext. 3001. Completed petitions should be submitted, by appointment, to Erin Copeland no later than 3:30 p.m. on September 1, 2023.
You may find additional information on how to become a candidate on the Colorado Association of School Boards website
Read more about the Estes Park School District Board of Education at www.estesschools.org.
