2010-2011 was Community Corner Café’s first season of providing and serving meals to the entire Estes Park Community at no charge. That first season we served 2,386 people. Since that first season we have provided over 9,000 meals at no cost! But Community Corner Café is much more than serving meals. Originally, Community Corner Café’s mission was about meeting and providing a service to the community; it was about providing a time for the Community to come together and socialize, to visit with people and neighbors, some that you knew and some that you would to get to know. It was a time where people of various backgrounds, wide range of economic status, different ethnic groups and genders, it did not matter, all came and shared in the basic necessity: a desire to be a part of the human family, all part of a community. All genders, ages, ethnic groups would come and share a meal together. It was a time where all you had to do was show up and be served a three-course meal and have a conversation with each other. It was about discovering and participating in “community,” those with whom share a “common unity.”
For eleven years Community Corner Café has been offering well balanced, well-made meals to any and all who choose to come each Friday night from the first Friday in October to the last Friday in April. On October 1, 2021 we will begin our 12th season and though our mission remains the same, due to the current health situation Community Corner Café’s board had to make some hard decisions. The good news is that we will continue to provide meals but because of the Coronavirus and it’s potential to spread and cause dire consequences, out of care and compassion for our community we will not be offering a key component of Community Corner Café and that is the dinning in portion. However, our commitment to the Community remains steadfast. We will continue to provide well balanced and well-made prepackaged meals on a To-Go basis only. We are asking people to drive up to the front doors of the church, stay in the vehicle, and the driver to wear a mask of some sort. A volunteer will come to your vehicle and ask how many prepared, prepackaged meals you need and will then go into the church and retrieve those meals and bring them to you. There is no need to call ahead to reserve or request meals. There is no need for you to get out of the vehicle – we will come and wait on you. It is our goal and aim to serve you, our community! Please follow the aforementioned procedures. We understand that for many driving up and picking up meals is the only chance to socialize. That’s important to us. We want to be there for all of our community, living out our “common unity. ”
So, on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., any and all are invited to come to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church at 2000 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park (across the street from Good Samaritan), where you don’t have to worry about cooking a meal or cleaning up, or even paying (it’s all free) and we will bring a meal(s) to you! It’s that simple; just drive up and stay in your vehicle, tell us how many meals you want and we will bring them to you in your vehicle.
Previously twenty-nine groups volunteered throughout the season offer help in welcoming guests, serving, waiting tables, clearing tables, doing dishes, serving drinks and desserts and cleaning after all the guests have gone. However, during this time of COVID, our volunteers are working hard in sacking up the prepared meals and bringing them to our guest in their vehicles. Again, we want to build a sense community; fostering our “common unity.”
You have heard it said that “It takes a village” well, when it comes to Community Corner Café, “it takes a community!”
Many of you have overcome many adversities in your life and we as a community by caring and looking out for each other will overcome this current pandemic as well. One thing this virus cannot do and that is divide us – we as a community are in this together and we will emerge a stronger and closer community – those who share a “common unity!” The Community Corner Café board will continue to monitor the COVID situation and will evaluate when we can offer in-person dinning once again.
We look forward to continuing to serve all of our Estes Park community on October 1, 2021 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park (across the street from Good Samaritan). Please note the time change: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. We will see you then!
If anyone would like to donate to the CCC, please donate to Community Corner Café, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park, CO 80517. Or if you would like to volunteer as a cook, or helper please contact: Rev. Bruce Brackman 816 520-1825 or email at brucebrackman@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.