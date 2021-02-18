The Elizabeth Guild Thrift Shop Is Accepting New Donations

The Elizabeth Guild Thrift Shop is overflowing with children's clothing, books, toys and games. If your children have outgrown or are tired of their clothes and puzzles, come into the thrift shop to renew their closets and toy chests for mere pennies on the dollar. Perhaps you have a sister or friend who has children in need of warm winter clothing? The Elizabeth Guild is the place to come.
“Our clothes are new or gently used and there is a vast array to choose from,” said Mimi Hardendorf, president of the Elizabeth Guild board and tireless volunteer. “Our prices are very, very low because we want to help all members of the community.”
Clothing for infants up to preschoolers and older is available, arranged by age and size. Shoes also are available.
On a recent day, children's books were a popular item displayed in the store. “We are giving away free books to children,” said David Trabold, manager of the store. “Each child under age 12 receives a free book. Come and get it.”
The Elizabeth Guild Thrift Shop, located at 427 W. Elkhorn Ave., also caters to adults with many winter jackets and coats on display. A large selection of shoes and boots always is a reason to stop in.
“We are continuing to receive donations on a daily basis for which we are very grateful,” added David. “I particularly want to thank residents throughout Estes Park and beyond who have waited patiently sometimes in long lines to drop off their donations.”
As a side benefit, the store also is home to Lizzie's Boutique, where higher-end items in excellent condition are sold at steep, steep discounts. Now would be an excellent time to come in and see the rare, vintage and designer items in stock from clothing to collectables.
“You never know what is going to come through the door,” said Mimi. “It's like a treasure hunt. We have historic photos, vintage china, and tableware. It is all priced to move because honestly we don't have enough room.”
Donors are urged to call ahead at 970-586-7205 to ensure that there is enough storage space to quarantine items before putting them in the store, as required by Covid safety guidelines. Regular donation hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, all buyers will help support Estes Park Health. Proceeds from shop sales are used to provide scholarships to EPH employees and to buy new medical equipment.
“It's a win-win-win,” said David. “We recycle items, we offer low prices, we support Estes Park Health. Come join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.