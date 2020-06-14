The library building is being prepared for a re-opening within the coming weeks. We’ll be following current safety orders, moving carefully forward into this next phase. For now, some things will be different. Here’s what to know if you plan a library visit:
Open hours, beginning soon (watch our website for a specific date), will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afternoon curbside service will be available Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For now, limited staffing necessitates the limited hours: fewer employees are permitted in the building, with staff deployed in new duties, which include sanitizing key areas and service points.
Another factor: with commerce being so crucial to our local economy this summer, more parking spaces will be kept open for visitors during those peak afternoon hours. The nice benefit of curbside service: it requires zero parking spaces!
We’ll be there to greet you at the front entrance during open hours. Maintaining social distance of course. And we’ll be wearing our masks.
Briefer visits are encouraged. Normally, we invite you to relax and stay a while. For now, it’s best to keep your visit to 45 minutes or less. That also assures others can use the facility: we’re required to limit occupancy for now. For that reason, it’s possible you might encounter a brief wait outside if we’re at the occupancy threshold.
Collections open for browsing: we’ll invite you to hand-sanitize upon arrival-and if you’re here to browse the stacks, they’ll be open. Seating will be limited, but we’ll have tables to set down and sort materials you plan to borrow. While self-check-out is encouraged, staff will be on hand to assist.
The limited seating also includes the children’s room. Gone into hibernation are those plush animals we love so much. They’ll be back someday, but for now-safety first.
Computer access: while the second floor will stay closed for now, we’ll have a limited number of public computers on the first floor. For those using wi-fi, we recommend continuing to use your device outside, whether in the comfort of your vehicle or in a socially-distanced spot. Most summer days, outdoor wi-fi is a pleasant open-air experience!
Restrooms, given the limited occupancy, will have limited access—open for library users browsing the collections or accessing the computers.
Curbside check-out remains an excellent option—and it’s even more convenient with the new ability to book your pick-up time online. There are 90 appointment times available each week.
Special Order-Just for You is an all-new convenience. Tell us your interests or favorite authors. We’ll pull a bundle of books (or movies, audiobooks or magazines) based on your interests.
Watch for updates at estesvalleylibrary.org. And call us, seven days a week. We’re here to serve you, with each new phase moving forward.
